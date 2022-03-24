Tough competition for nominations pushes seasoned politicians to fringe parties

The stiff competition for party tickets expected in the primaries next month has pushed some seasoned politicians to devise survival tactics against ingeniously formidable foes.

In some parts of the country, where victory in the nominations almost guarantees success in the general election, the anticipated showdown has raised political temperatures.

In the strongholds of Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga, the stakes are so high that the elimination process is a matter of life and death.

There are also indications that some aspirants – who have been loyal to their parties and presidential hopefuls – might be rewarded with direct tickets, a situation that has created tensions at the grassroots.

For fear of being rigged out, some politicians are planning to skip the primaries by joining fringe parties affiliated to the coalitions they are supporting, where they would be assured of nomination.

In the Kisii gubernatorial race, for instance, the stage had been set for a showdown for the Orange Democratic Movement ticket between Senator Samson Ongeri and Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati. That might not happen, after all.

It appears Prof Ongeri has gazed at the crystal ball and opted to leave the Orange ship for the Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya (DAP-K) as Mr Arati’s popularity grows by the day in Kisii.

There’s a feeling that ODM might reward the Dagoretti MP with the direct ticket in the race to succeed Governor James Ongwae.

Being the only aspirant in Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa’s party, Prof Ongeri is guaranteed of being on the ballot on August 9.

“I may belong to the older group but my spirit is that of a young person. I’ll create a level playing ground, where every child born in Kisii County will have the same opportunity as a child born in the US,” he said.

“As provided for in the legal framework of the political parties, I have chosen to remain under Azimio la Umoja led by Mr Odinga upon consultation with many supporters.”

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has rejoined the United Democratic Alliance to avoid nomination chaos in the battle for the Senate ticket.

Similarly, former UDA national treasurer Omingo Magara has joined Jubilee, making him the sole aspirant for the ruling party.

In Migori, seasoned politician Dalmas Otieno has also avoided the ODM primaries by joining Jubilee. Mr Otieno failed to capture the Rongo parliamentary seat after losing to ODM candidate Paul Abuor in 2017.

In his quest to succeed Governor Okoth Obado, he will now be battling it out with the Orange candidate.

“I am going for the governor’s seat on the Jubilee ticket and our (presidential) candidate is Raila,” he said.

In Bungoma, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has joined Ford-Kenya, where he has no competitor as he seeks to reclaim the gubernatorial seat that he lost to Wycliffe Wangamati in 2017.

“You all know that in 2013 I won the seat on a New Ford-Kenya party ticket. In 2017 I used the Jubilee Party, but I have now decided to use a vehicle that resonates well with locals and that is Ford-Kenya,” he said.

In Vihiga, Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi has left ODM for The Equitable Party (TEP), from where he will face his boss Wilberforce Ottichilo.

In Kirinyaga, Governor Anne Waiguru has been endorsed as the UDA candidate, while nominated MP Cecil Mbarire is assured of the party ticket for the Embu gubernatorial seat.

In Kilifi, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa might get the direct ticket and so is Senator Susan Kihika in Nakuru.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina yesterday said it’s too early to conclude that the party would not conduct primaries in certain areas.

“Since we were using an online system, there are people who paid their nomination fees, but did not feed in their details. We shall support all aspirants. After completing verification, that’s when we can tell that in a particular area, we have only one candidate,” she said.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata told the Nation yesterday that there are high chances that he would pocket a direct UDA ticket since he has no opponents. “I have no competitor so far meaning I am the only UDA governor candidate,” she said.

He said most aspirants fear participation in the primaries, forcing them to join parties that will grant them direct tickets. “I guess politicians are moving to camps, where they are likely to get direct tickets due to fear of nominations,” said Mr Kang’ata.

UDA National Elections Board chairperson Anthony Mwaura said the party will be conducting nominations in areas where it has attracted more than one aspirant.

“The party wishes to inform its aspirants that the NEB will carry out nominations in all areas where more than one aspirant has shown interest,” said Mr Mwaura, adding that the party has received 5,700 aspirants.