ODM headache as loyalists face off in ticket contests

Timothy Bosire

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o (right) hands ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire a flywhisk during the latter's Nyamira gubernatorial bid launch at Viongozi Pastoral Centre at Kebirigo, Nyamira, on January 19,2021.  

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Political temperatures have started rising in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Nyanza backyard as his allies have turned the heat against each other in hunt for various seats ahead of the party primaries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.