Jimi Wanjigi
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

2022 polls: The return of tycoon Jimi Wanjigi

By  John Kamau

Whatever Jimi Wanjigi might lack, cash and political influence are none of them.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Over 9,900 teaching jobs up for grabs

  2. High stakes for Uhuru, Raila as BBI appeal hearings begin

  3. Children carried out Burkina Faso massacre, says envoy

  4. PRIME First win for BBI proponents as case starts

  5. PRIME The return of Jimi Wanjigi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.