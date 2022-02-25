The Azimio factor in Nakuru gubernatorial race

Lee kinyanjui, Susan Kihika, Dr Stanley Karanja

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (left) Senator Susan Kihika and Dr Stanley Karanja. They are eyeing Nakuru gubernatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga may not have been popular in the vote-rich Nakuru County in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.