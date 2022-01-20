Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui to launch Ubuntu party in February

Lee Kinyanjui, Susan Kihika

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika (left) and Governor Lee Kinyanjui (right) after winning their respective seats in 2017. The two will renew their political rivalry in the Nakuru gubernatorial seat race in the August 9 polls.   

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

After months of waiting and speculation, Governor Lee Kinyanjui is finally expected to launch his Ubuntu Peoples Forum (UPF) party in the first week of February.

