Talk of Ruto-Raila alliance splits ODM

A proposed alliance between Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has split the former prime minister’s allies.

Some ODM foot soldiers believe the alliance clamour is a solution to the party’s alleged continued abuse in the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, but party bigwigs have dismissed talks of a pact as premature.

ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohammed yesterday termed as mere “political posturing” claims of a possible alliance between the two leaders who fell out in 2010.

“There is nothing substantial about the alliance. It is just political posturing. Politicians will meet in many forums and talk. But is it based on any fundamentals?” Mr Mohamed asked.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna also said it was unfortunate that conclusions had been made about the Ruto-Raila alliance.

“There is no coalition between Ruto and Raila. Where is this even coming from? There is an inordinate focus on ODM. Focusing on us is not bad, but the true position must be taken into account,” said Mr Sifuna.

A meeting last week between Mr Odinga’s deputy in ODM, Wycliffe Oparanya, and the DP in the Masai Mara, prompted suggestions the two camps had opened negotiations.

Mr Oparanya, who is also Kakamega governor, insisted the meeting was not scheduled, but added the DP had proposed the alliance during discussions.

The governor said Mr Odinga was also not aware about last Thursday’s forum, but when the county chief informed him about the meeting “he told me to proceed and meet the DP.”

Two days later Mr Oparanya met Mr Odinga at his Karen home for what those close to the two said was a debriefing session.

Ruto-Raila alliance

But an ODM MP who sought anonymity told the Nation that the reports of the possibility of the Ruto-Raila alliance were because of concerns that President Kenyatta was entertaining Mr Odinga’s rivals.

The MP cited the One Kenya Alliance of party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) “despite their attacks on Mr Odinga who has remained loyal to him.”

“Raila cannot stomach attacks from political nondescripts in the name of pleasing Uhuru. It is unfortunate that even some civil servants have continued to attack him and undermine his BBI project without any intervention of the President,” claimed the legislator.

He pointed out that they were also concerned that despite Mr Odinga welcoming the President to his Nyanza backyard following the handshake, the Head of State was not keen on planning a joint Mt Kenya tour.

Yesterday, Mr Mohamed, however, dismissed the notion that Mr Odinga had hosted President Kenyatta in his backyard, adding that the Head of State has a right to visit any part of the country.

The comments by Mr Sifuna and Mr Mohamed came as Dr Ruto’s allies revealed that there had been up to three other meetings with Mr Oparanya late last year and early this year, all geared towards a possible working relationship with the DP.

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale, now allied to the DP and who played a key role in the two previous meetings the governor had with the DP, said the Masai Mara meeting last week was a continuation of discussions that had already started.

“The Hustler Nation has had two other meetings with Mr Oparanya before the Mara engagement. Encouraged by the results of the first meeting that had just him, the DP and I, the governor also met the DP and, this time, there were at least 14 other people, senior leaders in our group. There were no concrete resolutions then and the Mara one was a continuation of this engagement,” Dr Khalwale told the Nation yesterday.

In what might now contradict what is in the public domain, Dr Khalwale, said there was no talk of an alliance in the Masai Mara meeting last week.

Engaged Raila

“Reading the papers recently, there seems to be an attempt to suggest that the Ruto team had opened talks with Raila. Not that any of it is wrong, but as far as I am concerned, the Hustler Nation has not, through emissaries or directly, engaged Raila on any such coalition building matters,” said Dr Khalwale.

He was, however, careful to state that his position does not mean such a future relationship might not arise.

The Nation was unable to reach Mr Oparanya yesterday, but he was categorical last week that though his meeting with Dr Ruto was a chance meeting, the proposal of a possible coalition, even though with no concrete resolutions, was made.

Dr Ruto’s allies in Mt Kenya region also insist that they engaged Mr Oparanya on his own behalf as a celebrated second term governor and a high ranking official in a competing party.

“Oparanya has realised that Kakamega is gravitating towards the DP and he is pursuing his own political interests. We are meeting him again soon for further discussions,” Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said on Sunday.

Awendo MP Walter Owino said since politics is about interests, they cannot dismiss a possible alliance with Dr Ruto “if at all our interests will be catered for in that coalition.”

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino dismissed any possibility of ODM entering into a coalition with the DP.

Yesterday, some of the president’s allies accused Mr Odinga’s men of being impatient over “non-existent betrayal.”

Jubilee deputy secretary-general Joshua Kutuny insisted that the President and Mr Odinga’s relationship remains tight.