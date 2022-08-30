Supreme Court throws out Moses Kuria's petition, rejects Ruto's move against LSK

The Supreme Court has rejected three applications including President-elect William Ruto’s request to bar the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) from being enjoined in the 2022 election petition.

The court also struck out the petition from former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria together with former Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King'ang'I, who had filed the petition urging the apex court to throw out Mr Odinga’s suit on grounds that he was involved in election malpractices.

The apex court also rejected the application by Agano party leader David Mwaure to be enjoined in the case. Also rejected was the application to lock out individual Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners from the petition.