Supremacy battle ends as Azimio, Kenya Kwanza senators finally reach truce

Azimio coalition and Kenya Kwanza senators have struck a truce after days of supremacy battles over proposed leadership changes on the minority side.

The fighting had resulted in chaos, drama and suspension of some senators from the House, paralysing business in the Senate.

Before the truce, however, aggrieved Azimio senators laid siege on Deputy Speaker Kathure Murungi as he was preparing to make a communication regarding the contentious issue.

The MPs engaged the Meru senator in a shouting match in a session on Wednesday, camping in front of the speaker’s seat and singing songs of solidarity in the Chamber for close to 10 minutes.

With the protests threatening to turn ugly, the deputy speaker ordered four Azimio senators, including minority leader Stewart Madzayo, his deputy Enock Wambua, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina and his Migori counterpart Eddie Oketch out of the Chamber for the next three sittings.

“I have told the four senators to leave and as they leave, I suspend this sitting for 15 minutes,” said Mr Murungi.

Nonetheless, the adjournment of the afternoon plenary session lasted close to an hour.

On Tuesday, Azimio suffered a major setback in its bid to change its leadership in the Senate after the political parties disputes tribunal (PPDT) temporarily stopped communication of the proposed changes until February 28.

The order by the tribunal stopped the Senate speaker from communicating changes to the minority side of the House, pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed before it by embattled minority whip Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

In the changes announced by Azimio leader Raila Odinga over a week ago, Ms Dullo was to be replaced by Senator Ole Kina, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna deputising the Narok senator. Senator Madzayo and his deputy Mr Wambua retained their positions.

Extending an olive branch, majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot appealed to the deputy speaker to set aside the communication he wanted to make for the sake of sanity in the House.

The Kericho Senator gave an undertaking that they will meet as leadership of the House, together with the speaker, to find a way forward in regards to the contentious leadership changes as well as suspension of the four senators.

He said the move was precipitated by Mr Madzayo, Mr Wambua and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, who approached him to restore peace in the House.

“We have had difficulties in the last three days and I don't envy you. Let the matter rest in the interest of a bigger conversation. Abandon the communication you wanted to make because a broader conversation will take place,” said Mr Cheruiyot.

Echoing the sentiments of the majority leader, Mr Madzayo said they had agreed to let bygones be bygones.

“In such a House there will always be two sides and sometimes we will have differences. We have agreed to put what has happened to rest,” said the Kilifi senator.

Mr Ole Kina said what happened was "highly regretted" and asked his colleagues to hold talks and focus on representing the people who queued very early in the morning to vote for them on election day.

“It will be very sad if the speaker loses the House at such an early stage. We all make mistakes and I hope we can put all that has happened behind us.”

Senator Omogeni urged the House to solve any future problems through dialogue instead of resorting to disorderly conduct.

“It is at times like this that leaders emerge. Leaders always extend a hand of forgiveness. We have agreed that you step down the communication to restore harmony in the House,” said the senator.

Senator Gloria Orwoba also rooted for forgiveness for those who behaved in a disorderly manner by picketing in the House.

“I apologise if there is something I did that was not in order. If there was any demeaning act [committed by me], I ask for forgiveness,” said Senator Oketch.

Describing the session as extraordinary, Senator Murungi forgave the four senators but warned it will not be business as usual next time.