Stop witch-hunt against George Kinoti, Raila tells Ruto

Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition on Thursday censured President William Ruto's administration over the proposed increased tax burden on Kenyans and the ongoing investigations into extrajudicial killings.

In a press briefing held in Nairobi, ODM leader Raila Odinga said the investigations into extrajudicial killings in the country have turned into a witch-hunt against former DCI boss George Kinoti and some police officers.

"As a party, we believe in the sanctity of life of every Kenyan. We believe in the rule of law. We believe in due process. We are opposed to extrajudicial executions in our country because our supporters have been the greatest victims over the years. We believe that all, not some, cases of real or suspected extrajudicial executions need to be investigated and those responsible be punished.

"We are however firmly opposed to the current trend, directed by a vindictive regime and president that seems to be pursuing a personal vendetta against specific current and past State officers in the pretext of pursuing extra-judicial executions.

Mr Odinga also claimed: "William Ruto’s grudge against George Kinoti and the DCI started way before elections. Ruto appears to believe that the coming of the UDA regime is a perfect mandate for him to punish the officers he long had a grudge against. We are here to say no."