State plans jobs, funding for Jua Kali artisans

Hundreds of thousands of Jua Kali artisans could soon have easier access to capital if the government develops and implements a policy to link them to formal employment and business financing opportunities locally and internationally.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, during a meeting at his official residence in Nairobi, said the framework will be underpinned by the validation of skills and expertise as stipulated in the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Policy launched in March 2023.

This new framework, DP Gacahagua said, will provide a roadmap for assisting the artisans to transition into the formal space for better pay and improved contribution to the economy. He added that the State will help to bridge the financial gaps hindering entrepreneurs in Jua Kali from taking up contracts.

Under RPL, skilled and experienced artisans apply to designated technical and vocational education training (TVET) institutions for testing and awarding of certificates attesting to their competence in the specific area.

According to the DP, linking the informal sector with TVETs will spur the growth of the economy and dignify the sector. “Recognition of Prior Learning is a great milestone in Kenya because the Jua Kali sector carries the bulk of our population. They are drivers of the economy,” he said. “This is the way to revolutionise the economy to ensure the informal sector is working.

We need to dignify skilled people so that they get the required papers. Let us dignify our skilled workforce by recognising their skills and certifying them. They are an organised workforce and are willing to work,” Mr Gachagua said. For effective assessment, master crafts persons will be made assessors and some Jua Kali work sites will become assessment centres for persons working in informal industry.

Further, some of the master craftspersons are to be converted to trainers. The exercise will be undertaken by the Informal Sector Transformation Unit. The DP further explained that this plan is expected to enhance the participation of the Jua Kali artisans in the Affordable Housing Programme and the market's construction.

“Jua Kali people are practical. This linkages programme is a revolution to our economy. We need to find linkages and how to certify the people in the informal sector and place them in a project in the Affordable Housing Programme and market construction. This is a better way (for the government) to show its commitment to the Recognition of Prior Learning policy,” he said.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu said that once the Jua Kali artisans are certified, her department will incorporate them into the Kazi Majuu Initiative.

“We will support them with market-driven needs. We want them to find working space abroad. We have engagements with foreign countries in the construction sector. We want our Recognition of Prior Learning certificates to be equal and strong like those from other countries,” she said.

Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations CEO Nyamai Wambua lauded the linkage programme saying it will create job opportunities for persons in the informal sector. “We are the happiest lot for this programme and being part of the conversation. We are part of the policy. Through the Office of the Deputy President, we have the Jua Kali sector transformation unit. We are happy that the entire government system is responding to the Jua Kali sector,” said Mr Wambua.