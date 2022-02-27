Stanley Livondo

Stanley Livondo was last week summoned by the DCI over allegations about an assassination plot targeting the President.

Lethal don of Ikolomani’s salvo leaves Hustler camp befuddled 

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Stanley Livondo, the explosive politician from Ikolomani, Kakamega County, can cause pain to his opponents.
  • If he is not involved in melodrama or displays of opulence, he will be throwing punches at one rival or another.

“Livondo” is what the Luhya call the painful swelling that crops up on the body and is accompanied by pain. Whenever you spot a livondo, you know some pus and a lot of hurting are on the way.

