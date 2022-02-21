DCI summons Stanley Livondo over Uhuru claims

Nairobi businessman Stanley Livondo has been summoned by the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his claims about the safety of President Uhuru Kenyatta's life.

The DCI, which asked him to appear before it at 2pm today (Monday), wants him to shed light into the claims.

A notice to compel him to honour the summons states that the unit is conducting an inquiry into his comments at Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s homecoming and thanksgiving ceremony at Thika stadium.

Mr Kuria has since termed the remarks as reckless and called on DCI George Kinoti to arrest Mr Livondo.

“As the convener of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility. I have today requested DCI Boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless remarks,” Mr Kuria said on his Facebook page yesterday.