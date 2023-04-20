Speaker Wetang'ula roots for return to Pan-Africanism to solve Africa's problems

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula is rooting for a return to Pan-Africanism to resolve the continent's problems.

The Speaker cited the lack of solidarity among African nations as a significant factor in the continent's slow pace of development, even long after the departure of colonial powers.

Mr Wetang'ula said there is a need for African nations to cooperate and join forces in addressing the various difficulties that the continent is currently confronting.

Emphasizing the importance of African countries coming together, he stated that the continent requires a new renaissance in order to change its course and devise solutions that will promote its development.

He cited the example of West Africa where some countries are still under the shadow of France and cannot make a single decision without getting a nod from the colonial powers.

According to Mr Wetang'ula, this process must begin with nations embracing each other.

“Africa has lots of challenges and unless we are able to have a fair share of global trade we will still depend on international countries that we have been relying on,” said the Speaker.

“I strongly advocate for the concept of pan-Africanism, which entails Africa solving its own problems and securing its rightful position in the global arena by presenting a united front," he added.

He was speaking during a courtesy visit by the Ghanaian High Commissioner Mr Damptey Bediako Asare to his office at the Parliament Buildings on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of African nations uniting, the ex-Bungoma Senator emphasised that the continent's share of global trade remains below five percent, despite having a population of over one billion people.

“It is worrying to note that in Africa we have the highest concentration of raw material in almost everything from minerals, hydro capacity, arable land, and even brilliant people yet we are still very poor,” he said.

According to the Ford Kenya party leader, it is crucial for African nations to collaborate and tackle their shared issues collectively.

“Although parliaments in small European countries such as Hungary and Poland have established friendly relations with Kenya, there appears to be a lack of similar friendships between Kenya and other African nations like Ghana,” he said.

Speaker Wetang’ula expressed that he would like to witness reciprocal visits among African Parliaments, Parliament of Kenya holds significant strength and authority as the Executive cannot, for example, formulate a budget without Parliamentary approval.

He added that Africa has produced exceptional leaders and notable sports personalities who have made their mark in the Western world, indicating that the continent has talented individuals.

He cited examples including former American President Barack Obama, and former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng whose origin is from Ghana.

"We now have the UK Prime Minister whose parents were born in my hometown of Kitale among many others," he added.