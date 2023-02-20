Dr Wetangula?  ‘Learned’ speaker to receive honorary degree from Kibabii University

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Kibabii University.

Mr Wetangula, alongside Stanbic Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara will receive the honorary degree of doctor of humane letters, Honoris Causa on March 7, 2023.

According to Kibabii University, Mr Wetangula will get the degree award for his distinguished contribution to the advancement of humanity, particularly his outstanding dedication to the application of liberty, inclusivity and equality for progressive development.

“For Over 41 years, Mr Wetangula has played a pivotal role in political leadership, as a distinguished defense lawyer, foreign affairs ministers, peace maker and consummate national leader,” the university vice chancellor Prof Isaac Odeo said.

Mr Oigara on the other hand will receive the award in recognition of his accomplishments in finance, economics and leadership.

“His demonstrable achievements a person, and commitments to shared values and charitable work makes his nomination for this award merited,” Prof Odeo said.

Mr Oigara was tapped in December 2022 to head the Kenyan and South Sudan units of Stanbic Bank as the lender sought to grow its foothold in the market.