Moses Wetang’ula’s law firm lined up for piece of IEBC billions

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula could be one of the wealthy businessmen who will get a slice of billions of shillings the electoral agency will spend over the next year, as a law firm associated with him has been pre-qualified to provide legal services.

While Mr Wetang’ula has in the past maintained that he retired from Wetang’ula, Adan & Company Advocates in 2003 after being appointed assistant Foreign Affairs minister, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has listed him as the law firm’s contact person.

Wetang’ula, Adan & Company Advocates is among 10 law firms that IEBC has pre-qualified as legal service providers for the financial year ending June 2024.

The National Assembly Speaker’s known mobile phone number was still switched off at the time of going to press and he had not responded to text and WhatsApp messages seeking clarification of his relationship with the law firm.

Contracts

There is no evidence to suggest any wrongdoing or illegality with the over 200 service providers that the IEBC has pre-qualified for various contracts in the financial year ending June, 2024. The IEBC spends over Sh500 million on lawyers every year, making the legal department one of its biggest spenders outside elections.

IEBC has also pre-qualified Okubasu Munene & Kazungu Advocates LLP, Sheikh Shariff Advocates, Muhoro & Gitonga Associates, Awele Jackson Advocates LLP, Patricks Law Associates and Kyengo Mohamed Advocates.

Others are James Oketch & Company Advocates, Jamal Bake & Associates Advocates and Maura, Muthoni, Mikhala, Faraji & Associates Advocates. The lawyers are just a small fraction of suppliers that the IEBC will be working with. Former Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board member Joseph Birundi Mogendi’s Eco-Oryx Solutions Ltd is in line to bag contracts in construction, property valuation, supply an maintenance of computers and their accessories, supply of ICT hardware and assorted office furniture and materials.

In property valuation, Mr Mogendi’s firm is the only pre-qualified firm which makes it one of the biggest winners of the financial year. In the supply of stationery, Dr Mogendi will go up against 28 other firms, including Soloh Worldwide Inter-Enterprises Ltd.

Hospitality providers

Rocky Driving School founder Muhib Noorani could also smile all the way to the bank, as his Monarch Hotel has joined the IEBC’s pool of hospitality providers. Ndolo Investments and Epashikino Resort and Spa were the other two firms pre-qualified.

The Madhani family’s MFI Documents Solutions Ltd has been listed among firms that will supply computers and printers to the IEBC. The firm will also look to get contracts to maintain computers and printers.

Brand Route Ltd, Kontract Company Ltd and Mustral General Traders are also among the big winners as they each stand alone in some of the categories.

Brand Route Ltd is the only firm pre-qualified for public relations services and supply of branded materials such as calendars, diaries and Christmas cards. The firm will also print the IEBC’s annual reports.