Caucus of MCAs chairman Victor Mutuma
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Public participation: BBI promoters did not involve Kenyans

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

In its judgement that nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) last week, the High Court made more than 113 references to the word “public participation”.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.