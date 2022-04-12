Sit out for 10 years, let Raila lead, Waluke now advises DP Ruto

Sirisia lawmaker John Waluke has advised Deputy President William Ruto to shelve his presidential ambitions and support ODM chief Raila Odinga.

Mr Waluke said the DP, who is 55, was still young and could wait until Mr Odinga, 77, completes two five-year terms before contesting the country’s top seat.

The MP was a staunch supporter of Dr Ruto before he ditched the United Democratic Alliance party last month for Jubilee.

Mr Waluke and his business partner Grace Wakhungu were in September 2020 released on Sh10 million and Sh20 million cash bail, respectively, after spending three months in jail for theft.

The two were imprisoned on June 22, 2020 by an anti-corruption court after being found guilty of fraud and illegal acquisition of Sh297 million through shady deals at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

“The DP is still young and can wait until Raila is done with his term to contest the presidency,” said the MP at Sinoko PEFA church in Matulo ward in Webuye West constituency, Bungoma County.

He asked Bungoma voters to support Mr Odinga’s candidacy in the August 9 elections.

Mr Waluke said he would spend his energy selling the Azimio la Umoja coalition and Mr Odinga’s agenda in the Western region.

“I was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead the Azimio team in the entire Western region and I will deliver as agreed,” Mr Waluke claimed.

Higher seat

He also asked Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to seek a higher seat instead of contesting the Bungoma governorship.

“National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is negotiating to be a running mate, why is Mr Lusaka not doing so?” he posed.

He asked locals to vote for incumbent Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

The MP said that Mr Wangamati had brought development that could be seen by voters.

“Let no one deceive you, Mr Wangamati and Mr Lusaka's development records are like day and night. Let’s make a wise decision and re-elect Mr Wangamati,” he said.

He also asked residents to reject Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula and instead vote for Deputy Governor Charles Ngome as the next senator.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said he had done a lot in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties since he joined the government.

He said he had influenced many development projects for the last 15 years.

“Those leaders in Kenya Kwanza have been lying to you that I have done nothing,” he said.

Mr Wamalwa said he had ensured that Nzoia sugar farmers were paid and that the factory would get brand-new machines by May.