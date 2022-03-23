Internal rivalry threatens Azimio and Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader William Ruto have to contain the sibling rivalry in their teams or risk jeopardising their campaigns.

The entry of Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi and Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party into Kenya Kwanza and One Kenya Alliance in Azimio could complicate the interests of hardliners in both camps.

In Laikipia East Constituency, for instance, trouble is brewing in Kenya Kwanza as Mr Kiunjuri – now a coalition co-principal – will face off with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s Cate Waruguru.

“I’ll be running for the Laikipia East parliamentary seat. If I have to be part of the next government. I want to walk there with dignity and respect so that nobody gives me the position of a Cabinet secretary, then demeans me the following day,” said Mr Kiunjuri.

In Machakos, the biggest fight is between former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita of Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) and former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti – both of whom are in Azimio.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Deputy Governor Francis Maliti are also in the race. In the event they do not agree on a joint gubernatorial candidate, they might divide their votes and benefit UDA’s Johnson Muthama.

The same situation plays out in Kiambu between Mr Kuria, Tujibebe Wakenya Party leader William Kabogo and one of the UDA aspirants who will win in the primaries – either Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Thika Town MP Kimani Wainaina or former Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

In 2017, Mr Waititu floored Mr Kabogo after garnering 716,336 votes against 192,045. Mr Kabogo had blamed the DP for his 2017 Jubilee nominations loss, but they are now in the same camp.

In Kakamega, former Ikolomani MP Boni Khalwale – a key ally of Dr Ruto – is the frontrunner for the UDA ticket, while Senator Cleophas Malala appears to be the only one eyeing the seat in ANC. A source said there are plans for Mr Khalwale to go for the senatorial seat.

“Mr Khalwale can attract crowds with his speeches but if you listen keenly to the ground, if we do not front Malala, Azimio will win this seat. This is why we want Khalwale to go for the Senate seat,” said the source.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina said as long as any of their aspirants has met all the requirements as far as nominations are concerned, they will support them up to the ballot.

“Where people feel that they can agree on how to go about it, the party will be willing to listen so that we have a win-win situation. If our candidates have already paid fees and they are eligible, we will be bound to support them,” she said.

ANC Secretary-General Simon Gikuru said they will field candidates across the country.

“It is important for all our supporters and aspirants to note that by joining the alliance, we do not intend in any way to kill our parties,” he said.

Lugari MP and DAP-K deputy party leader Ayub Savula said they are not ready for zoning because it might work against the coalition.

“Let each party field its candidates. UDA might benefit from the fallout of zoning. Let voters decide the fate of most contenders instead of their ambitions being cut by party arrangements,” he said.

In Nairobi, the Azimio team has Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi of ODM and Agnes Kagure and Richard Ngatia of Jubilee. Kenya Kwanza has Senator Johnson Sakaja and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

In Bomet, the fight is between Governor Hillary Barchok and Dr John Mosonik of UDA and Chama Cha Mashinani boss Isaac Ruto.

The entry of former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki into the Nyandarua gubernatorial race has complicated political calculations for Governor Francis Kimemia as they are both eyeing the Jubilee ticket.

The battle for Mombasa is between Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and businessman Suleiman Shahbal. They are both eyeing the ODM ticket in the race to succeed Governor Hassan Ali Joho.

Mr Odinga is facing similar problems in Kisii, Homa Bay and Busia as his key allies jostle for the party’s ticket.

In Homa Bay, Suba South MP John Mbadi and Woman Rep Gladys Wanga have put up a spirited fight to succeed Governor Cyprian Awiti. Both are seeking the ODM ticket. Mr Mbadi is the party national chairman while Ms Wanga is the county ODM boss.

Mr Mbadi yesterday ruled out the possibility of ODM using consensus to settle on a joint candidate, arguing that the residents will decide in the primaries.

“The people of Homa Bay will choose who becomes their next governor. They will start making that choice at the party primaries and conclude at the General Election,” said Mr Mbadi.

In Busia, Senator Amos Wako, Woman Rep Florence Mutua and former Funyula MP Paula Otuoma are all seeking to succeed Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the ODM deputy party leader, admitted that there will be challenges in several counties.