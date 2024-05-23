Breaking News: Missing Kenyan Climber Cheruiyot Kirui found dead on Mount Everest

Shunned in Kenya Kwanza, Gachagua now courts Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Lucas Barasa  &  Margaret Kimathi

What you need to know:

  • Mr Gachagua pleaded with Mt Kenya residents to remain united for political and economic prosperity of the region.
  • Leaders accompanying the Deputy President commend his decision to work with and embrace all leaders irrespective of their political affiliations.

