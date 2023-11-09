‘Rogue and an embarrassment’: Senators call for Kuria’s impeachment

President William Ruto’s administration appears to be at a crossroads as top ranking officials find themselves embroiled in public spats and social media exchanges.

The infighting has exposed the power intrigues and battles within the ruling Kenya Kwanza government.

In the latest incidence, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and his Transport and Roads counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen have found themselves in the cross-hairs of legislators .

Senators allied to Kenya Kwanza on Wednesday, November 8, demanded for the sacking of Mr Kuria, describing him as “rogue and an embarrassment to the government and the country”.

Led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, a close ally of President Ruto, the lawmakers asked the Head of State to crack the whip on his rogue ministers.

This comes after Mr Kuria cast aspersions on the intentions of some of the senators in the impeachment trial of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza through a post on his X page on Tuesday evening.

The CS listed13 senators, 11 from Kenya Kwanza, who he said were being misled. They are Mr Cheruiyot, Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Alexander Mundigi (Embu), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Lenku Seki (Kajiado), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Abdul Haji (Garissa), Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), Kathuri Murungi (Meru), Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay).

“Yaani at this age and time a sane person can depend on the affidavit of one Salesio Mutuma Thuranira and hope to impeach a Governor? Stop it. You can see from evidence you are being misled,” wrote Mr Kuria.

But in a swift rejoinder, Mr Cheruiyot said the CS is an embarrassment to the appointing authority. The Kericho senator said the post was in bad taste as it painted senators “as cheap people who have no cognitive abilities to make interpretations of matters before us and make a sober decisions in the interest of the Constitution and the people”.

“It is my submission that the earlier Moses Kuria is let off his duty, the better for this administration because every single day, in every action he undertakes, he continues to embarrass the President and the people. No wonder the people of Kiambu resoundingly rejected his bid to become their governor,” said Mr Cheruiyot.

Mr Wamatinga urged the President not to be held hostage by some rogue ministers.

“It is time we tell the President that he must put his house in order. Some of these Cabinet secretaries are a big shame to the nation,” said Mr Wamatinga. Mr Murungi called on National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to start processing an impeachment motion against Mr Kuria.

“After this (Mwangaza impeachment) process is done, he should be brought before us so that we can discipline him. Otherwise he is an embarrassment to the people who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government and should be relieved of his duties,” he said.

Mr Cherargei, while attacking Mr Murkomen as well, described Mr Kuria as “a national embarrassment”. “But he is not alone. He is in good company with CS Murkomen who insults, belittles anyone and everyone. Kuria only tweets but Murkomen is worse. He takes the mic and bullies, insults and demeans the people and elected leaders even in funerals. The appointing authority must rein in these rogue cabinet secretaries,” said Mr Cherargei.

The fallout between Mr Cherargei and Mr Murkomen came to the fore last month when the two exchanged harsh words over allocation of road tenders in Nandi.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi told the senators to deal with the ministers. “This cannot be a House of lamentation. Take full advantage of the Standing Orders to bring sanity to some of these ministers,” he said.

However, Mr Kuria dismissed the leaders calling for his censure. On Wednesday, November 8, he expressed confidence in his role as a CS and told his critics to focus on his work rather than personal opinions.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, Labour’s Florence Bore, Alfred Mutua (Tourism), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Eliud Owalo (ICT) and Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior) are the other CSs who have found themselves in the cross-hairs of Kenya Kwanza MPs.

Mr Kuria and Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi have previously had a go at each other.

The Public Service CS has also clashed with Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi over roles and office location.



