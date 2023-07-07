Saba Saba showdown: Azimio to launch anti-Ruto demos at Kamukunji

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga is set to launch a fresh wave of anti-government protests on Friday, with the start of mass signature collection to signify the withdrawal of Kenya's sovereignty from President William Ruto and all officials of his government.

Today's rallies in Nairobi and other selected towns could see a showdown between opposition leaders, their supporters and the police as they mark the official start of civil disobedience against the government.

Thirty-three years ago, on July 7, 1990, the Saba Saba (7th of July) Movement was formed.

The organisation was born to fight against the one-party dictatorship. Eventually, it forced then President Daniel arap Moi to announce the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution at a ruling party delegates' conference in December 1991, returning Kenya to a multi-party state after more than 20 years.

In Nairobi, where Mr Odinga is expected to address a rally and launch the signature drive at the historic Kamukunji grounds, police on Thursday warned against demonstrations, saying only a public baraza would be allowed at the venue.

Nairobi Regional Police boss Adamson Bungei warned that security authorities would not allow any illegal gatherings in the region apart from the Kamukunji event.

"I can say that Azimio has followed due process in convening the meeting at Kamukunji grounds and we want to inform members of the public that they have applied for a baraza meeting and not a demonstration as people are talking," Mr Bungei told the Nation.

He continued: "We have only legalised the Kamukunji meeting and we will not allow any other meeting anywhere else. It will be a working day and at the baraza in Kamukunji we will provide security and there is no cause for alarm".

Nation has established that opposition leaders have a sophisticated plan to make the Saba Saba event a success in the constituencies, with plans to extend the programme to other parts of the country.

Insiders with knowledge of the plans told the Nation that the coalition's top leadership led by Mr Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya's Martha Karua, DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni, George Wajackoya and former Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria held a meeting on Thursday where they agreed on the towns to mark the first phase of the anti-government protests.

"In central Kenya and parts of the Rift Valley region, activities will take place in Nakuru, Thika, Kirinyaga and Laikipia and will be led by the Jubilee and Narc Kenya parties," said a coalition official.

He revealed that there will also be activities in Kakamega, Vihiga and Busia in the West coordinated by the ODM party.

"ODM will also lead activities in Narok, Kisumu, Kisii, Siaya and Migori as well as Mombasa. The plan is to do the national rollout in phases but more regions are pushing to be part of the first phase so more regions could join tomorrow (today)," the coalition insider told the Nation.

He noted that MPs have been asked to retreat to their districts to lead the grassroots activities from the front.

"Elsewhere, leaders linked to Azimio, Mr Kioni and Ms Karua will take charge but some (principals) have been asked to stay in Nairobi for the national Kamukunji event," the source said.

Mr Odinga said they would now take drastic action against President Ruto's regime because of his own actions against Kenyans.

"Ruto is imposing taxes on us without our consent and making laws whose net effect is to make life increasingly difficult. We are here because the taxation situation in the country and the injustices that go with it can no longer be tolerated," Mr Odinga charged.

Today, the opposition is expected to unveil a programme of nationwide civil disobedience to force the Ruto regime to respect the people and repeal the Finance Act, the implementation of which has since been struck down by the court.

Mr Odinga claims the President has become a "heartless tyrant", hence the new wave of anti-government action.

"...it is not just a Kamukunji in Nairobi, but a Kamukunji across the country where this third liberation will be launched," he said.

Mr Odinga has accused the President of betraying Kenyans by signing the Finance Bill into law.

"We are asserting our sovereignty. Civil disobedience starts with personal actions. We will continue gradually, discreetly and publicly, culminating in the official launch of massive nationwide demonstrations," Mr Odinga said on his return from Poland on 27 July.

He continued: "We are embarking on a campaign of defiance and civil disobedience that will take different forms at different times, including refusal to pay taxes, with the aim of forcing Mr William Ruto to respect the people and repeal the Finance Act 2023."

Azimio has sought the help of civil society activists to free Kenya from what he calls the "despotic Kenya Kwanza administration".

Mr Odinga is keen on refusing government taxes to force a repeal of the Finance Act.

He called for a tax boycott to deny the government fuel tax "by limiting the consumption of petrol and diesel".

He also wants all employers to give their workers time to walk to and from work, and matatu owners to support the tax boycott by doubling their carrying capacity as part of the civil disobedience while maintaining safety.

He also wants the police to support the calls by allowing matatus to carry more than their capacity at the current cost so that Kenyans can commute.

The ODM leader has also urged businesses to disable or circumvent electronic tax registers, not to declare VAT and instead give discounts to customers, saying that in this way "we will recover the VAT Ruto is illegally taking through fuel".

Mr Odinga has also called on employers to ignore the punitive deductions from workers' salaries, which he says will only line the pockets of the President and his "cronies".

"We know the men and women who imposed this unjust law on us. Punish the traitors. Let us name, shame, pursue and isolate the traitors at every turn."

"Let us picket their public and private offices and homes until they join the call for the repeal of the Finance Bill."

The former Prime Minister also wants famous Kenyans on Twitter, the content creators, the tiktokers, to gather and share information about the alleged traitors; their Twitter and other social media accounts, phone numbers and email addresses and "use these to show the oppressors that power belongs to us, the people".

He has also called on performing artists to produce songs and music that will be a "source of pain for the traitors".

"Let our music carry our disappointments and support the fight against Ruto and his contempt for us until Ruto learns to respect the people," Mr Odinga added.

Nairobi County ODM Chairman George Aladwa on Thursday led opposition MPs on an inspection tour of Kamukunji grounds ahead of today's Saba Saba rally.

Mr Aladwa, who was accompanied by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch and a host of Azimio MCAs, said Mr Odinga will address today's rally before the start of the grand march to the CBD.

"Everything is now ready and we are waiting for our leader Raila Odinga to address the rally tomorrow (today) before we begin our peaceful protests," said Mr Aladwa.