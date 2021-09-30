DP urges Ukambani leaders to back the ‘Hustler’ campaign

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto speaks on September 30, 2021 at his Karen residence during a meeting with leaders from Machakos.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto stepped up his vote-hunt in Ukambani as he held a meeting with Machakos leaders whom he implored to back his ‘Hustler’ campaign.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.