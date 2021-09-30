DP urges Ukambani leaders to back the ‘Hustler’ campaign

Deputy President William Ruto stepped up his vote-hunt in Ukambani as he held a meeting with Machakos leaders whom he implored to back his ‘Hustler’ campaign.

Dr Ruto said the time had come for the voice of the “hustlers” to be heard, urging the leaders to actively participate in political decisions of the country.

He said political conversations in the country had for long been dominated with issues touching on the prominent and wealthy personalities but “the moment to change the narrative has arrived”.

Dr Ruto was speaking yesterday when he met grassroots and religious leaders from Machakos County at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

He said “poverty is still a major issue in the country because the voice of the majority has been ignored”.

To reverse this trend, Dr Ruto said, the poor must be accorded political and economic attention they deserve.

Bottom-up

He said this would only be realised when the country adopts his bottom-up economic development plan.

The DP added his economic blueprint would help tame the government’s growing borrowing appetite that has left the ordinary Kenyans tax-laden.

“This is because the economic model creates jobs and boosts small businesses into bigger enterprises,” the DP said.

He went on: “We are looking for a leader with a plan. A national leader. A tribal leader will not solve the problems facing the country. Some people have not understood that ordinary Kenyans, too, can plan their political destiny and succeed.”

Present at the meeting were MPs Victor Munyaka, Vincent Musyoka, Nimrod Mbaiand, UDA chairman Johnson Muthama and several MCAs.

The MCAs pledged to back the Deputy President’s 2022 presidential bid.

Mr Munyaka said the Ukambani region had suffered for long due to wrong political decisions they had made.

“We are now keen on being at the decision table that will form the next government. This party (UDA) will be the political outfit of choice in Ukambani,” said the Machakos Town MP.

Challenged Kalonzo

He challenged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to share with Kenyans his manifesto and development agenda rather than incessantly criticising the Deputy President.

Mr Vincent Musyoka expressed optimism in UDA’s ability to form the next government because of its commitment to empowering ordinary Kenyans.

For his part, Mr Muthama, said the Deputy President was well placed to change the economic fortunes of the country.