I’m your best bet for you to get jobs, DP Ruto tells youth

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses residents at Kyusyani market in Kitui Rural Constituency on September 26, 2021. He urged the youth to back his presidential bid promising them jobs.


Photo credit: Kitavi Mutua | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto Sunday campaigned in Kitui County, telling the youth that he is the only presidential candidate who best understands their plight and the pain of joblessness.

