Ruto to Uhuru: Carry your own cross

Deputy President William Ruto has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop blaming him for his failures in their second term in office, noting that he allowed clueless leaders to advise him.

Dr Ruto said his opponent, Raila Odinga, and his allies invaded the Jubilee government and are to blame for its shortcomings.

Speaking at an economic forum at Waterpark Hotel in Kisii on Wednesday, the Deputy President explained that his opponents are now blaming him and trying to absolve themselves from the shortcomings of the Jubilee administration.

"Development has stalled, things are not looking good and they are now trying to blame me. When I was helping the President, nothing stalled. We built the railway, roads, connected homes to electricity and built technical colleges," he said.

Dr Ruto stated that trouble started in their second term when the 'failures' took over projects that they little understood.

He said the Big Four Agenda stalled when reggae and the Building Bridges Initiative were introduced in place of development.

"All that is now useless. Those of you who have been helping the President for the last five years and he is now complaining that there is no progress in government, how will you now help Kenyans go forward with you?" said the DP.

He added: "If they have failed, and they now want another opportunity ... they even lost with the support of President Kenyatta, they failed to advise him, how will they lead when he has finished his term."

But the DP took credit for the Jubilee government’s projects even as he distanced himself from its failures.

Bit by bit, he listed the several projects in Gusii initiated by President Kenyatta's administration, including tarmac roads, technical colleges, water and electricity connections.

The DP told the forum that once he is elected President, he will ensure that each constituency gets Sh200 million annually to support small and micro enterprises with beneficiaries paying back the money at 5 percent interest.

He said that 15 million Kenyans were involved in small and micro enterprises and that his administration would ensure they are empowered.

The DP was accompanied by his Kenya Kwanza colleagues Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula.

Mr Mudavadi told President Kenyatta to stop complaining about his last year as President.

"You had 10 years to deliver, why complain with about 100 days to go?" said Mr Mudavadi.

He told President Kenyatta that he brought clueless leaders who only helped him raise the national debt and increase food and fuel prices among other challenges now facing Kenyans.

"Now the old man says he wants to continue with that legacy if elected. This means Kenyans will suffer more," said Mr Mudavadi.

He defended the DP’s argument that he was not in government when the failures took place and should not be dragged there.

"We did not elect you to be angry on TV. In that state, you can easily abuse power. We elected you to show dignity and respect for all," said the former vice-president.

"A conversation about the people and not the leaders, and a conversation about changing the economic model and not the Constitution is what Kenyans need at the moment. That is why I am engaging Kenyans through these forums," said Mr Mudavadi.

The former deputy prime minister said that their coalition's main agenda was to turn around the economy, which they said has been doing badly for the last five years.

Mr Mudavadi said that the Kenya Kwanza alliance is working to win the August General Election in the first round so as to avoid any doubts over their overwhelming support among Kenyans.

"The President brought in Odinga to help him run the government and they have failed completely. Let them not shift blame to the Deputy President, who has been sidelined for the last five years," Mr Mudavadi said.

Mr Wetang’ula said that it does not make sense for women in the markets to be taxed daily, terming it robbery without violence.

He said a Kenya Kwanza government would do away with high taxation measures that have ended up impoverishing Kenyans.

"You cannot tax a mama mboga Sh150 daily. That is robbery. We also need to add value to our farm produce," said Mr Wetang’ula.

The Ford Kenya leader asked President Kenyatta not to abuse his powers by being angry with Kenyans who are complaining about harsh economic conditions.

"We are asking Kenyans to elect a President who will not abuse his powers in August and will be mindful of the welfare of Kenyans. That person is William Ruto," said Mr Wetang’ula.

Kisii governorship hopeful Ezekiel Machogu, Kisii County Deputy Governor and Senate aspirant Joash Maangi, MPs Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) attended the event.

The leaders later headed to Ekerenyo and Rigoma in Nyamira County for political rallies.

On Thursday, he will hold the Nyamira County economic forum before holding political rallies.

Ms Jane Matiabe, a second-hand clothes (mitumba) dealer, said that traders like her are taxed highly by the Kisii County government and want licence fees reduced.

"We sell in the open and the extreme weather conditions affect us a lot. We want the incoming county government to look into such issues," Ms Matiabe said.

Ms Mary Sare, a vegetable vendor, asked the Deputy President to ensure that the South Mugirango Sugar factory is completed if he is elected in the August General Election.

"Our county government has failed us. It promised us many factories. But that has not happened. We are farmers and food processing factories would boost our economy," she said.

She said they lack sheds to sell their perishable produce like fresh vegetables and fruits.

"Our markets lack water and sanitation facilities and we have to pay to use lavatories at neighbouring hotels," Ms Sare said.

But Dr Ruto asked them whom they pay taxes to yet they lack water and latrines.

"Where does that money go?" wondered DR Ruto.

Mr Machogu said that Dr Ruto has a good economic blueprint that will turn around the country for the better if well implemented.

The outgoing Nyaribari Masaba MP said he will ensure that DP Ruto gets 70 percent of the presidential votes in Kisii County in the General Election.

Mr Maangi, a UDA Senate aspirant, said that the DP was destined to become the fifth President of Kenya and those fighting him are wasting their time.