Ruto allies woo Kalonzo amid claims of disrespect in Azimio

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto yesterday continued their charm offensive on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, urging him to ditch Mr Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Determined to take advantage of Mr Musyoka’s apparent discontent in Mr Odinga’s camp, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), and Vincent Musyoka (Mwala) accused Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta of undermining the former vice President.

“Although I am on the other side, I am pained when I see how Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta undermined Mr Musyoka during the funeral of former President Mwai Kibaki. As if that is not enough, Mr Odinga is planning to take Mr Musyoka through a panel that includes his ally, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, to determine if he is suitable to be his running mate. This is the biggest indication that [Mr Musyoka]will be cast aside. Those of us who are in Kenya Kwanza still believe that Mr Musyoka has a contribution to make in leadership. Come to our side and let us work together,” Mr Murkomen said.

The leaders spoke during the burial of United democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama’s daughter Janet Nthoki in Tala, Machakos County. Janet was eulogised as a cheerful woman by her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa.

At the funeral, Mr Murkomen echoed Dr Munyaka, Mr Musyoka and Mr Gachagua’s sentiments that Mr Odinga was not keen on picking Mr Musyoka as his running mate despite the support the Kamba community offered him in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

The MPs accused the organisers of Kibaki’s funeral of denying Mr Musyoka an opportunity to eulogise the former President and address mourners.

“We are in UDA because we are key stakeholders. You have seen for yourselves how we are unwanted on the other side. In Raila’s camp there is no space for Kambas. That is why we are denied the deputy President position. What are we looking for there when we have UDA where Mr Muthama is the chairman?” Mr Musyoka, the Mwala MP, said.

Mr Munyaka said: “We have witnessed Mr Musyoka being humiliated and embarrassed in many situations. Like now, the team led by Raila Odinga is forming a selection panel to vet deputy President candidates. Who vetted Mr Odinga when he became the presidential candidate?”

Mr Gachagua, on his part, said: “Raila troubled President Kibaki but Kalonzo Musyoka gave the President peace of mind.”

The funeral ceremony came at a time UDA is scheming to reap from confusion which has rocked supporters of Mr Odinga in the region.

The region has not been campaigning for Mr Odinga’s presidential bid thanks to bickering among his allies in the region which intensified after Mr Musyoka joined governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) in supporting the ODM leader’s presidential bid, a situation which analysts say sows confusion among supporters of Mr Odinga in the region ahead of the onset of the official campaign period. Yesterday, Prof Kibwana appeared to suggest that Mr Musyoka’s entry had made things worse.

“The three Ukambani governors who are in Azimio were ordered to take a break from campaigning because Mr Musyoka is seeking the deputy captain position. We were told to stay at the reserve bench for a while. And we are patient because you cannot campaign when there isn't space to campaign,” Prof Kibwana said at the funeral.

The Makueni governor, in uncharacteristic support of the DP’s political ideals, hailed the bottom-up development approach, an idea which sits at the heart of Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign. But in a quick rejoinder, Wiper Machakos governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti said Mr Musyoka was watching the developments, and he should be left to decide on his own.