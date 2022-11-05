Ruto to Raila: Forget Scotland Yard, we’ll end killings 

President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga have different stances over the ongoing investigations into extra-judicial killings, setting the two on a collision course.

The President yesterday said the government would not involve foreign agencies in investigating or solving killings as demanded by Mr Odinga.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance MPs weighed on the issue, telling Mr Odinga to stop lecturing the government.

"We do not need advice from Scotland Yard to remove and disband murderous units in our police force. We just need to respect our Constitution,” President Ruto said at the Supreme Court during the launch of the State of the Judiciary Report 2021/22.

He said security agencies have the mandate to protect the sovereignty and security of the country.

“Supporting a professional police force will guarantee the lives of every Kenyan and the security of our property. It will rid the country of the menace of extra-judicial killings. We certainly do not need the support of institutions built by others. We can build our own institutions,” the President said.

Mr Odinga yesterday repeated his calls for an expanded investigation into extra-judicial killings to include those that happened when Dr Ruto was the Deputy President in the Jubilee government.

Vendetta

Mr Odinga and other opposition leaders accused the new regime of using the ongoing investigations into extra-judicial killings to pursue a vendetta against key officials of the Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

He wants the setting up of a transparent, professional and inclusive public inquest to assist the country and the affected families determine the fate or whereabouts of victims who disappeared or died under unclear circumstances.

Mr Odinga cited International Criminal Court (ICC) witnesses and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials who died mysteriously.

“We are opposed to extra-judicial executions. Our supporters have been the biggest victims. We believe that all, not some, cases of real or suspected executions need to be investigated and those responsible punished,” Mr Odinga said.

Responding to calls for involving foreign agencies in the investigations, President Ruto said: “Even those other institutions that we celebrate – be they the Scotland Yard or the Federal Bureau of Investigations – were built by countries that respect the rule of law and believe in institutions”.

The President urged Kenyans to have faith in the country’s institutions.

“We should believe in our police service, and support the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and other institutions. They will guarantee our security and democracy,” Dr Ruto said.

He added that police would eliminate groups and sections that work against the law and Kenya’s Constitution.

Mr Odinga had asked the President to seek the help of elite and unbiased murder investigators from Scotland Yard to carry out investigations into the murder of former IEBC digital manager Chris Msando, which happened just before the 2017 General Election.

He said the disbandment of DCI’s Special Services Unit (SSU) as well as the ongoing investigations targets Mr George Kinoti and other individuals.

Doublespeak

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa accused Mr Odinga of doublespeak “as he always portrays himself as a champion of human rights but is now defending those who killed innocent Kenyans”.

Mr Ichung’wa and other Kenya Kwanza MPs told investigative agencies to discharge their mandate without fear or favour, adding that whoever is found culpable should face the law.

Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro said the government would not relent in its pursuit of justice for families who lost members.

“We can sit back and say we forgive and forget. What about families that are crying about their loved ones who were killed and dumped in River Yala?” Mr Osoro asked at Parliament Buildings yesterday.

“Isn’t it true that there was a unit that was killing innocent Kenyans? Those responsible must be held responsible.”

Regarding the rising cost of living, Mr Ichung’wa told Mr Odinga to be “objective” in his criticism of the government.

“What Raila is not telling Kenyans is that he was at the centre of the Jubilee administration courtesy of March 9, 2018 handshake with President Kenyatta. He should, therefore, be the last person to give us a lecture on how to improve the economy,” the Kikuyu MP said.

The lawmakers accused Mr Odinga of abandoning his oversight role as the opposition leader after the 2018 handshake, adding that he cannot turn around and blame the Kenya Kwanza regime for the economic turmoil in the country.

“The plunder of public coffers, mismanagement of the economy and state capture agents ran amok under Raila’s watch. He was the cheerleader of the merchants of corruption and the godfather of the economic ruin,” Mr Ichungwa said.

The MPs said President Ruto’s administration is less than 100 days in office “yet Raila has started blaming it for the economic ruin caused by the Jubilee government”.

President Ruto yesterday said his administration would increase the annual budget of the Judiciary by Sh3 billion.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Attorney General Justin Muturi and several top government officials.

Also at the event was Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Mr Gachagua said the government would not interfere with the Judiciary.

He also lauded the Supreme Court for stopping plans to amend the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative.

President Ruto praised the performance of the Judiciary in the 2021/22 financial year.

During the period, the small claims courts disposed of off 9,315 cases, unlocking Sh1.4 billion that had been held up in disputes.

The judiciary also rolled out the specialised Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court that was in Shanzu, Mombasa County.