Ruto to Raila: We don’t need Scotland Yard to sniff out killer cops

By Kevin Cheruiyot

President William Ruto has told off Azimio leader Raila Odinga over his call to involve foreign police outfits such as Scotland Yard to investigate extra-judicial killings.

Speaking at the Supreme Court on Friday during the launch of the State of the Judiciary Report, the president used the opportunity to tell the Azimio leader that his government does not need any foreign help find killer cops.

"We do not need advice from Scotland Yard to disband the murderous units in our police force. We didn't need advice from anywhere...we just needed to respect our Constitution," President Ruto said.

“Supporting a professional police force will guarantee the lives of every Kenyan and security of our property and we will get rid of the menace of extra-judicial killing. We certainly don’t need the support of institutions built by others. We can build our own,” he added.

In a press address on Thursday, Mr Odinga had asked the president to seek the help of elite and unbiased murder investigators from Scotland Yard to carry out a probe into the murder of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager Chris Msando, among other cases.

Mr Odinga also alleged that the disbandment of DCI’s Special Services Unit, which came after President Ruto took office, as well as the ongoing onslaught on former DCI boss George Kinoti, is targeting certain individuals.