William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala during the Cleo Malala tournament at Mumias Complex in Kakamega County on December 31, 2021.

| Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

William Ruto’s big dilemma as Khalwale, Malala fight for gubernatorial seat

logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Senator Malala has been pushing for a possible partnership between ANC and Ruto's UDA.
  • Dr Khalwale has also been closely involved in Dr William Ruto’s presidential campaigns.

The political dalliance between Senator Cleophas Malala and Deputy President William Ruto risks complicating former Senator Boni Khalwale’s calculations in the Kakamega gubernatorial race.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.