Ruto-Raila talks: Azimio coalition names team of seven

The Azimio coalition’s Parliamentary Group has endorsed seven legislators for bipartisan negotiations with their Kenya Kwanza counterparts, in a bid to end the acrimony between the two sides.

The team includes Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Senate minority whip Ledama Ole Kina and deputy minority leader Enoch Wambua.

The other members are MPs Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), David P'Kosing (Pokot South), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi).

Earlier on Thursday, President William Ruto said Mr Odinga can either agree to bipartisan talks through Parliament or await the 2027 General Election during which he might be elected into office as the Head of State.

Dr Ruto, who warned he will not be held at political ransom, said Azimio leaders should be sensitive to the political mood in the country, just seven months after the August 2022 General Election.

Azimio's Parliamentary Group met in Athi on Thursday and agreed on the following terms of reference: