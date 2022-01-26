William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi

Ruto, Mudavadi rude shock for Uhuru, Raila

By  David Mwere

  • MPs allied to the two leaders voted to reject the names proposed to the House Business Committee (HBC).
  • National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said the House was paralysed by the outcome of the voting. 

Deputy President William Ruto and his new political allies yesterday pulled a surprise that caught President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga napping after they voted to reject the reconstitution of a critical committee of the National Assembly. 

