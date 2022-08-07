Ruto, Gachagua and allies criticise Uhuru for high cost of living, promise to revive Kenya’s economy

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday ended a four-year gruelling campaign, confident he had convinced a majority of the 22 million voters to give him the mandate to form the next government.

On the final day of the campaigns, Dr Ruto – the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate – and his Kenya Kwanza brigade made their final appeal to voters at Nyayo National Stadium, promising economic liberation and transformation.

In a series of rallies, whose highlight was the meeting at Nyayo Stadium, Dr Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua expressed confidence in winning the presidential vote.

“I stand confidently to say that we are witnessing history. They said we would not be here in 2022, but here we are. They said we would not be on the ballot. We will overcome. Enough is enough. Freedom is coming,” Dr Ruto said.

He hit out at government officials opposed to his State House bid.

“The people of Kenya will prevail over the ‘deep state’ and the ‘system’ on Tuesday. We will have a nation that leaves no Kenyan behind,” he said.

The DP outlined his economic blueprint should he become the country's fifth president, promising an inclusive government.

We have endured

With Mr Gachagua, the DP criticised security officials “for using administrators for a political campaign and plotting to disrupt the General Election”.

Mr Gachagua said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho are coercing government administrators to campaign for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“Chiefs and other administrators should not be afraid. Matiang’i and Kibicho will go home on Tuesday,” the Mathira MP said.

Kenya Kwanza leaders have in recent weeks talked of a scheme by the government to create tension in Dr Ruto’s strongholds in an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UDA presidential candidate William Ruto during the Kenya Kwanza rally at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on August 6, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

The alliance also says the state is using chiefs to buy or hold on national identity cards from its supporters.

According to Dr Ruto and Kenya Kwanza, the idea is to cause unrest so as to justify the heavy deployment of security agents in areas backing his bid.

Earlier yesterday, Dr Ruto said the elections would be decided by the ordinary Kenyans and not government officers.

Addressing a press briefing at his official Karen residence, he said the 22.1 million registered voters would triumph over any attempts to rig the General Election.

He called on his supporters to maintain peace before, during and after the Tuesday elections.

“We appeal to Kenyans to exercise their right to political participation. We implore you to ignore threats, intimidation, coercion, bribery, blackmail and lies. Do not buy into the fear,” the UDA presidential candidate said.

“We want to tell the world that Kenya Kwanza is committed to peaceful elections. We will not contradict our vow to uphold peace. We submit to peace not because we are shy or afraid, but because we understand the need to have a conducive environment to invigorate an ailing economy that needs us all.”

The DP described any plans by rogue state officers to interfere with the election as a betrayal of Kenyans and a coup against the country’s dream of a brighter future.

“Kenya Kwanza remains hopeful and vigilant and will not be a part of such schemes. Let every functional institution offer support to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to stick to its lane. Let the IEBC conduct the elections without interference,” he said.

Unfulfilled promises

Dr Ruto’s allies accused the President of not fulfilling his promises in his second term.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for campaigning for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party and urged him to focus on his retirement.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro expressed confidence that Kenya Kwanza would emerge victorious on Tuesday and accused the government of attempting to interfere with the elections.

“They have used all state machinery to fight us but we endured. We will focus on helping hustlers in this country on August 9 – from the small-scale farmers to civil servants,” Mr Nyoro said.

“William Ruto will win this election with a landslide. Nobody should be surprised with his victory.”

Chama cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria defended the Kenya Kwanza manifesto launched weeks ago.

He accused Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party of not being in touch with suffering Kenyans.

Garissa Township MP and former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale urged the electoral commission to safeguard the integrity of the Tuesday vote.

“I specifically want to address IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. You have the will of the Kenyan people to protect on August 9. Stand strong like a leader. Do not be intimidated,” Mr Duale said.

Others who spoke were National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi of the Democratic Party, Ford Kenya chief and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

After the Nyayo Stadium rally, Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua wrapped up their campaigns in Kirigiti, Kiambu County, where they repeated claims of a rigging plot by the government.

The DP said he is sure of winning, adding that he would revive the stalled projects initiated by the Jubilee administration in 2013 and 2017.

The UDA leader said his priority would be to lower the cost of living and implement programmes that would create employment.

The meeting was also addressed by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi, who wants to be governor on a UDA ticket, and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

The two warned against any attempts to rig the elections.

During an earlier rally in Suswa, Dr Ruto also promised to end historical land injustices.

“Just like we were able to address the issue of Mau, we are also going to fully resolve the matter of Kedong ranch in Narok county,” he said at Suswa grounds.

The DP told Suswa residents that the Kenya Kwanza administration would resolve pending land issues in Narok and other parts of the country.