Ruto allies frown as Uhuru, Raila renew their bromance

Deputy President William Ruto’s camp is accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of crafting a scheme to influence his succession using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The DP’s lieutenants yesterday claimed that the Head of State, after elbowing his deputy out of the ruling Jubilee Party, has embarked on an elaborate scheme of “creating tribal chiefs” to block Mr Ruto from certain regions of the country.

President Kenyatta recently met governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Salim Mvurya (Kwale) in what was interpreted as a move to block DP Ruto, who has been gaining traction in the region.

The meeting came at a time the relationship between ODM leader Raila Odinga and lawmakers in the region has declined.

Yesterday, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who is also the DP’s de facto spokesperson, said with the deteriorating relationship between the handshake partners, the President had to move swiftly to bring back ODM leader Raila Odinga onto the BBI train for him micro-manage the 2022 succession.

“It is very clear that the President wants to manage his succession, but no President has ever succeeded in this when you look at our history. When Mzee Moi supported him in 2002, he lost. I do not think that Kenyans are ready for a project presidential candidate,” said Mr Kositany.

Political quest

The lawmaker, however, said the Tangatanga camp is not banking on the confusion marring the handshake and BBI process to achieve their political quest.

“There is a lot of confusion in that friendship and we are not waiting to benefit from that. We have moved on. When they were friends, we are at a very good place. One thing I know is that Raila is going to compete against Ruto in 2022,” he said.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono, another Ruto man, said the President has reverted to delaying tactics by ‘playing to the gallery’ with the former premier’s team as he crafts a plot to see both Mr Odinga and DP Ruto isolated.

“What happened on Thursday was a smokescreen because Uhuru has realised the repercussions of parting ways with Raila at the moment. He never thought that Raila can pull out of the BBI and he wants to use it to continue being in power as he tries to give power to Raila,”

An earlier announcement by Mr Odinga that he will not endorse anyone in the 2022 presidential race and a growing push by the Uhuru-allied Kenya One Alliance comprising Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula and Gideon Moi to chart their own 2022 coalition without Mr Odinga throws President Kenyatta into a political dilemma.

President Kenyatta recently renewed his bid to influence the choice of his successor when he brought a BBI seven team comprising of himself, Mr Odinga, Mr Musyoka of Wiper, Mr Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Mr Moi of Kanu, and National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) boss Charity Ngilu under one roof.

Aldai MP Cornelius Serem said Kenyans have witnessed how the current government has messed up the economy, thus, if Mr Kenyatta wants people to support his ‘hidden’ candidate, he will not succeed.

“There are no fools in this country, he keeps on telling us that he will surprise us with his choice for presidency, why can’t he unveil him now if he believes he still commands a huge fraction?” posed Mr Serem.

Malava MP Malulu Injendi said that even if the President wants to influence his succession, it is evident that he is already supporting the One Kenya Alliance.

“The future alliances that will automatically emerge are Gideon-Musalia-Kalonzo-Wetangula (this is where Uhuru is); the Raila axis with his brigade, then ours of Ruto. Raila joining Ruto is hot air. Raila is not any keener on BBI, have you been listening to what his brigades are saying...the latest being Oparanya. BBI is headed for a crush,” said Mr Injendi.

Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleau said: “Uhuru is taming Raila by bringing him close to him so as to cool down temperatures. In real sense, the handshake game plan is already cast.”

Collapsing

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, a critic of the Head of State, said Mr Kenyatta will be facing an uphill task in trying to influence his succession due to the status of economy which he says is at the verge of collapsing.

But Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and his Homa Bay counterpart Gladys Wanga noted the DP’s camp has always wanted the handshake to collapse from the onset and is now bitter because it is still strong after three years.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany asks those oscillating around Uhuru to stop waiting for endorsements

Javas Bigambo, a political analyst, said that without a BBI referendum, the Head of State will not find it easy to influence his succession and there is likelihood of finding himself between a rock and a hard place.

Prof XN Iraki of the University of Nairobi argues that an end to the process is likely to scuttle political dreams of the political bigwigs.

“BBI referendum will be a dress rehearsal for 2022. Politicians would love it. It will help them refine their 2022 strategies. It is more than that, If BBI goes through, winning in 2022 will be easier, just distribute the top five national positions (President, DP, PM and his two deputies) to the regions that matter,” he said.