Rigathi: Ruto path to victory and Raila’s Mt Kenya chances

Rigathi Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua during interview at his home in Nairobi on March 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Rigathi Gachagua says the DP's coalition is targeting a 70 per cent election victory.
  • Mathira MP dismisses claims that Ruto will condone corruption if they win in August.

In the second part of the interview with Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto and former personal assistant to President Kenyatta, the lawmaker exposes intrigues in Kenya Kwanza alliance, his court cases and Mt Kenya politics in an interview with Walter Menya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.