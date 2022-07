Rigathi Gachagua shows up for running mates debate briefing

Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua turned up on Monday evening for the running mates debate rehearsal in a clear indication that he will take part in the debate on Tuesday evening.

Speaking after meeting the debates hosts at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Mr Gachagua said his decision to honor the debate invite was out of respect to the electorate.

"I have made a decision to come for the debate. I think there will be people watching who I haven’t had a chance to explain myself to," he said.

He added: "I would ask the media to give all candidates a fair chance to explain themselves."

NTV’s James Smart and KTN’s Sophia Wanuna will be moderating the debate between Mr Gachagua and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition’s presidential running mate Martha Karua.

Ms Karua and Mr Gachagua will face off in the second tier of the presidential running mates debate set for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The first-tier debate featuring candidates who have polled less than 5 percent in three recent opinion polls will be moderated by Linda Alela of TV47 and John Jacob Kioria of KBC.

The presidential debate will bring together four deputy presidential candidates including Mr Gachagua, Ms Karua, Roots Party’s Justina Wamae and Agano Party’s Ruth Mutua. The live TV event will give the four leaders a platform to share their agenda for Kenyans should they win in the August 9 General Election.

In a press statement, the Presidential Secretariat confirmed that the deputy presidential debate will be held on July 19, 2022 at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa main campus in Karen, Nairobi beginning 5pm until 10pm.

The first debate will run from 6pm and end at 7.30pm while the second debate will go on air at 8pm and end at 9.30pm.

The panel discussions before, in between and after the two debates will be moderated by Trevor Ombija.