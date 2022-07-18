Ruto, Gachagua hand out chapatis at Kiambu rally

On Saturday a handful of Kiambu residents attending Kenya Kwanza rally at Banana were treated to a surprise chapati feast.

Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua dished out the flatbread from the top of their car roof as Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro heartily delivered his speech.

It is unclear whether the duo had ordered for the chapatis prior to event, however, Mr Ruto is seen pulling a bucket full of the comestible content and invites a man holding a bucket cover to join him. After a brief discussion with the man, Ruto pulls out what looks like money and hands it to him.

To the delight of the crowd, Ruto picks up one chapati, rolls it and takes a bite as the crowd cheers on, Gachagua follows suit.

Noticing the excitement in the crowd, Ndindi Nyoro wittingly acknowledges Ruto's chapati eating as celebration of Kiambaa as the pioneer constituency to elect a UDA MP.



