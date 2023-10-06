Rigathi Gachagua: Mt Kenya region needs 10 new constituencies

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed his views on the delimitation of boundaries, stating that the Mt Kenya region needs an additional 10 new constituencies.

Speaking during a radio programme on Inooro FM, the DP said no constituency in Mt Kenya that does not meet the population threshold will be phased out.

The DP also commented on the recent cabinet reshuffle, saying it was a normal reshuffle by President William Ruto as per his constitutional powers and that the Mt Kenya region did not lose out.

"Mt Kenya's share in the government remains intact. We have just been reshuffled, we have not lost anything. I don't think we were the target. We still have finance, security, trade, water and land, the dockets we negotiated for are still in our [house]," Mr Gachagua said.

The DP spoke on a range of issues, including family matters, where he urged people to have more children.

Rigathi Mount Kenya families, the DP said "I regret having only two children. I was foolish. I was misled by the white man to limit my lineage. I urge our Mount Kenya families to have at least seven children per couple. God will provide for you."