Recent swearing-in of judges an attempt by Executive to capture Judiciary, Raila says

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga says recent swearing-in of judges by President William Ruto is an attempt of the Executive to capture the Judiciary.

"There is a push by the Executive to own the Judiciary through illegal actions that amount to bribery and that is why there was a rushed decision to swear in judges and allocate funds to the Judiciary. It is a plain attempt to capture the Judiciary through bribery,” Mr Odinga said during Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting in Machakos on Friday.

Mr Odinga said that the role of Parliament will be to carry out three tasks; to save the Judiciary which is "offering itself to state capture, to transform the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and to stop the Executive from offering itself to conducting state capture."