Raila: We’ll be back on the streets if talks reach no agreement by August 31

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition chief, Raila Odinga, on Saturday issued an ultimatum to President William Ruto over talks to end the crises Kenya faces following protests against the high cost of living and the reconstitution of the electoral agency.

Failure to reach an agreement by August 31 would mean more street demonstrations, he said.

Mr Odinga last week agreed to a 10-member bipartisan team – co-chaired by Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah – in talks that will be spearheaded by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Azimio insists that time is of essence and that the talks should begin on Monday, August 7.

However, Dr Ruto and his ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance say the first joint meeting should be on Thursday as that would allow both teams consult among themselves and their legal teams.

“We want to come to an agreement but they must know that Kenyans are not prisoners. If they agree (in the talks), well and good. If they do not, we will resume the demonstrations,” Mr Odinga said in Gem, Siaya County, Saturday during the funeral of one protester killed by police.

“For the talks to succeed, no party should claim the right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise.”

Azimio says the talks should include the high cost of living, the audit of the August 2022 presidential election results, restructuring and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), measures to prevent interference with political parties and outstanding constitutional matters.

But President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance insists on an agenda comprising the reconstitution of the IEBC, implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), establishment and the entrenchment of Office of the Leader of Opposition and embedment of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, who co-chaired the first talks that only involved lawmakers, told the government side to take the talks seriously.

“Let them come to these talks in good faith. If you lack seriousness, we are prepared to go back. If Raila says we go back, we shall go,” Dr Amollo told mourners.

Mr Odinga said the opposition would not be intimidated by police, who he accused of using excessive force on peaceful protesters.

According to the opposition leader, more than 50 people were killed in Kisumu, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Homa Bay, Siaya, Nairobi and Mombasa during the anti-government protests.

“They think they can use police to scare us. We will file cases against the rogue officers as there is evidence. The Nyayo era is history. Ruto wants to be worse than Nyayo but we will arrest him,” he said, referring to the Kanu regime of Daniel arap Moi that lost power in 2002.

The opposition leader accused the government of using uniformed and plainclothed police officers to brutalise and kill innocent Kenyans.

“It’s unfortunate to hear them brag that police officers did a good job. Killing a fellow person is nothing to brag about,” he said.

“Kenyans have a right to resist a government and to complain about the high cost of living. A government that mistreats citizens is not legitimate.”

Citing the cost of food, petrol and sugar, the Orange Democratic Movement leader said the prices of basics are beyond the reach of ordinary Kenyans.

“I reminded Ruto that he vowed during campaigns to create a government of the poor, mama mboga and lower the cost of living,” Mr Odinga said.

He also faulted President Ruto for “poaching” Azimio lawmakers to the government side.

“Azimio la Umoja One Kenya won 172 seats in the National Assembly. His side had 165. But he went to Parliament and bought the MPs. They were called to State House on the pretext of development. After getting back to Parliament, the number of MPs declined.”

National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, last year ruled that Dr Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance had 179 MPs against Azimio’s 157.

“If political representatives decide to become prostitutes, the power should come back to the electorate. They can demonstrate and picket,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga informed mourners that during his meeting with President Ruto and Mr Obasanjo, he raised concerns about profiling Nyanza people.



