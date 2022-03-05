Raila to Ruto: You should be last person to lecture anyone on graft

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses an Azimio la Umoja rally at Posta Grounds, Bungoma town on March 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Brian Ojamaa

What you need to know:

  • Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho also said the DP should be the last person to talk about graft, terming him the mastermind. 
  • The DP told a US-based think tank that the war on corruption in Kenya is subjective and merely a political tool.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President William Ruto of hypocrisy for attacking the government over graft. 

