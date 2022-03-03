US backs Ruto call for free and fair polls

The US has backed calls by Deputy President William Ruto for a free, fair and credible presidential election.

The US government assured Kenya it could count on its support to safeguard democracy and advocate for a free and fair election. At home, however, the DP’s vote rigging claim continued to elicit furious reactions from rival political formations.

A statement by Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign team said US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Molly Phee made the assurance in a bilateral meeting with the country’s second-in command.

The strategic partnership meeting at the US State Department in Washington DC was also attended by Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Garissa Town MP Aden Duale and former Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba.

“The US government has assured that Kenya can count on its voice in safeguarding democracy and advocating [for] a free and fair election in August 2022,” read in part the statement by WSR Presidential Campaign Director of Communications Hussein Mohammed.

This comes hot on the heels of an appeal by the deputy President to the global community to intervene and stop attempts to rig the presidential election.

Continuing his stinging criticism of the government from where he left off on Wednesday, Dr Ruto yesterday claimed that there have been attempts to reverse the democratic gains made in Kenya by trying to bring back an imperial presidency, an unaccountable executive, undermining the independence of the Judiciary as well as the oversight role of Parliament.

This was in an apparent reference to proposed constitutional amendments in the Building Bridges Initiative. Dr Ruto said Kenyans are determined to ensure that the elections are about what is good for them.

'Sensing defeat'

Cautioning against political and economic exclusion, two issues he termed as core in the August 2022 elections, the United Democratic Alliance party leader urged the US and Kenya’s other partners to continue in their support for the country’s democracy.

He said his Kenya Kwanza Alliance was committed to a peaceful election and will be canvassing the country looking to form a coalition interested in economic and political inclusion.

However, National Assembly Minority Leader and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman John Mbadi questioned the sudden change in the DP’s tune after “sensing defeat” in the upcoming elections.

“There is no way William Ruto is going to win this [elections] and [that is why he is making the claims],” said Mr Mbadi.

“We warned him that running for President is a marathon and not [a 100 metres sprint]. You cannot run a marathon like a sprint. Right now, he is fatigued and we have overtaken him that is why he has now resorted to unnecessary complaints,” he added.

The Suba South MP said ODM party leader Raila Odinga had a clear agenda for the people of Kenya, which he is selling, and is not banking on any other influence to win come August 9.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice to support the Azimio presidential candidate does not amount to government backing, Mr Mbadi said, adding this was a personal decision.