You are not my political equal, Raila tells DP Ruto

ODM leader Raila Odinga has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto as a junior politician who has no meaningful agenda to sell to Kenyans, telling him to brace for a tough political battle at the ballot on August 9.

In a brief address to mourners at Kanga Primary School in Migori on Thursday, Mr Odinga told off Dr Ruto for “constant chest thumping”.

He also took a swipe at the DP for referring to him as a state project following Mr Odinga’s March 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta that has culminated in the latter endorsing him for President.

“He constantly refers to me as a state project. If he is man enough then let him face off with me on August 9 and he will know that he was once my political student,” Mr Odinga told the charged crowd.

He was speaking at the funeral of Mr Jared Osiany, the father of Industrialisation Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany. He was with ODM deputy party leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and others.

Grand march to State House

“Niliwaambia mkue tayari kwa safari yetu ya kuingia ikulu. Tuko tayari kumenyana na wale wapinzani wetu wa Kenya Kwisha ambao matarajio yao ni kuvuruga uchumi yetu zaidi. (I had told you people to prepare for the grand march to State House. We are ready to face off with our opponents who are hell-bent on stifling the country’s economy even further. That team from Kenya Kwisha,” he said.

“There are several parties who are ready to work closely to help us secure the victory. We can only be of essence when we are armed with enough votes. That is what will steer our team to victory,” he added.

His sentiments were shared by Mr Mohamed, who said Kenyans should brace for a major alliance that will shape the direction the country will take.

“We are in talks with other parties and will soon be sealing a deal that will give birth to the larger Azimio coalition. Already, Jubilee and ODM have sealed their deal. All we are waiting for is a formal engagement with other like-minded parties,” he said.

“I’m calling on our like-minded friends to seize the chance and get on board before the transfer window is sealed.”