Outrage over Ruto rigging claim in US tour

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto fields questions from the audience at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice at Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 2, 2022. 

Photo credit: DPPS
By  Collins Omulo  &  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • DP's political rivals claim he has sensed defeat is laying the groundwork to reject the results of the election.
  • Mr Odinga has the support of President Kenyatta, who has openly backed his candidature after falling out with the DP.

Deputy President William Ruto has sparked a political storm following his appeal to the global community to intervene and stop attempts to rig the presidential election.

