Outrage over Ruto rigging claim in US tour

Deputy President William Ruto has sparked a political storm following his appeal to the global community to intervene and stop attempts to rig the presidential election.

Dr Ruto’s vote-rigging claim during an address to a democracy forum in the United States yesterday prompted angry reactions from rivals, including allies of Mr Raila Odinga, who claimed he had sensed defeat and was laying the groundwork to reject the results of the election.

Speaking at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social justice in Loyola University in Maryland, the DP said government agencies were involved in the scheme.

He claimed the plan also involved using blackmail, intimidation and the criminal justice system to stifle dissent. The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader will face Mr Odinga, the likely Azimio la Umoja Movement candidate, and others in the presidential race.

Mr Odinga has the support of President Kenyatta, who has openly backed his candidature after falling out with the DP. Dr Ruto expressed misgivings about the state of democracy in Kenya, claiming it is under threat.

“There is a huge pushback by citizens against any attempts to choreograph the next dispensation. We want to make our choices without being chaperoned, blackmailed or intimidated,” said the DP.

'Stop crying wolf'

This is not the first time the Dp is raising questions on the credibility of the polls. At one point, his allies protested the inclusion of cabinet sectaries who backed Mr Odinga’s presidential bid in a multi-agency team that is planning the elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) subsequently withdrew from the National Multi-sectoral Consultative Forum on Election Preparedness, terming it unconstitutional.

Yesterday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman John Mbadi termed the DP’s latest statement curious.

“The call on US leaders by Ruto is curious. At what point did he change? He has on several occasions said his votes can never be stolen. Either he is preparing to reject the outcome of the polls or he has sensed defeat and is just whipping up emotions,” said Mr Mbadi.

“He is the same person who told [Mr] Odinga that even if he makes his brother Oburu Oginga the chairman of IEBC, he would still win. When did he realise that elections will be rigged?” Mr Mbadi asked.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said: “Ruto should stop crying wolf. He is simply escalating his frustrations to the international arena. Above all, he must come clear on what he knows about rigging plans. Why can’t he share them with the Kenyan state agencies responsible for law enforcement? Does he mean he has lost faith in his own country’s institutions?”

Election malpractices

“There have been claims that the last two elections were rigged. Is he confirming that he participated in the rigging and, now that he is an outsider, he fears the same will be done to him?” Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu asked.

“The international community should start by demanding answers from the DP on the election malpractices in 2013 and 2017 elections,” Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said.

But Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono backed the DP’s statement.

“The call is timely. President Kenyatta is up to some mischief,” he claimed.

Continuing with his stinging attack on the government, Dr Ruto said there is also a feeling that Kenya’s economy has been captured and has become exclusionist.