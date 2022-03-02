Help us stop rigging attempts, DP Ruto tells US leaders

William Ruto in the US

DP William Ruto (centre) and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi when they met Nebraska Governor Pete Richetts (right). Dr Ruto is appealing to the global community to intervene ahead of the August elections to stop attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto is appealing to the global community to intervene ahead of the August elections to stop attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.