Raila tells DP camp to stop ‘blackmail’

The Building Bridges Initiative report dominated speeches at the burial of eminent constitutional lawyer Nzamba Kitonga in Mutito, Kitui, yesterday, with ODM leader Raila Odinga strongly dismissing critics of the document.

Mr Odinga said those opposed to the BBI process to change the country’s governance structure were the same group that campaigned against changes to the Supreme law in 2010.

In an indirect reference to Deputy President William Ruto, Mr Odinga said: “The same people who told us then that the 2010 Constitution was bad are the same one going around telling people that the document was good and it didn’t need any amendments.”

He dismissed calls to engage the groups with divergent views on the BBI report, saying some leaders were using blackmail instead of engaging objectively.

“In 2010, they told us the new Constitution had provisions which would legalise abortion, gay rights and that 20 per cent of the document needed polishing. Why are they now opposed to the BBI efforts to amend the country’s laws?” asked Mr Odinga.

Better future

He reiterated that the BBI process was not about who will be the President in 2022, but securing a better future for Kenyans.

Mr Odinga who appeared infuriated by demands by Kitui leaders that unless the BBI report is amended to provide for an additional county, among other concerns, they will reject it at the referendum, said the original Ghai constitutional draft had provided for only 14 regional governments.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua told Mr Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka that the Kitui was disadvantaged in terms of size and that the BBI report should include proposals to split it to create Mwingi County.

The senator said unless the concerns of Kitui people were factored in the document, it would be difficult to achieve public approval. “We’re prepared to make compromises for the sake of this country. Raila Odinga or Kalonzo Musyoka or any other leaders don’t have to be president after next elections, but what we’re focusing on is a far bigger and important agenda for the country,” said Mr Odinga.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said they were opposed to the proposal to move women representatives from the National Assembly to the Senate, saying this would limit the career progress of women leaders.

Ms Ngilu said the clause should be reviewed, adding that women do not want “tokenism” that would not enhance the gains already achieved towards gender equality.

She was echoing remarks by Kitui Women Rep Irene Kasalu who said women elected as county MPs would miss the chance to be appointed to the Cabinet.

Dr Kasalu said it was only fair to retain woman representatives at the National Assembly so that they could progress in their political careers and serve the country at the Cabinet level.

Mr Odinga also took issue with Mr Wambua’s remarks that he had reneged on his pledge to back Mr Musyoka in his 2022 presidential bid, saying the demands were misplaced.

The senator asked Mr Odinga to clear the air on the issue that he was to support the Wiper party leader after five years because it was the basis of Mr Musyoka agreeing to be his running mate for two consecutive elections. However, Mr Odinga said even if there was such agreement with Mr Musyoka, he had not served any term as President to vacate office for anyone. “Have I served the one five-year term as President?” he asked, adding that leaders should leave the matter between the two of them.

