Raila’s two options as he addresses Kenyans on poll defeat

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has two options as he prepares to address Kenyans today after he lost last week’s presidential election.

Mr Odinga, who was taking his fifth stab at the presidency, has the option of challenging Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court or bite the bullet and concede defeat.

The former Prime Minister has convened a press conference at the Azimio media centre at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday. He is expected to give his supporters direction after yesterday’s declaration of Dr Ruto as the President-elect.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday declared Dr Ruto the winner after he polled 7,176, 141 (50.49 per cent), securing the 50 per cent plus one vote required to win the presidency in the first round. He edged out Mr Odinga, who received 48.85 per cent of the vote.

Consequently, Mr Chebukati has gazetted Dr Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua as the President-elect and Deputy President-elect respectively.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Articles 88 (4), 136, 138 (4) and (10) and 148 (3) of the Constitution of Kenya, section 4 of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, 2011, section 39 (1), (1C) and (1H) of the Elections Act, 2011, Regulation 87 (3) and (8) of the Elections (General) Regulations, 2012, the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declares that: