Raila, Ruto teams lay groundwork for bipartisan talks

Teams allied to President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga struck a last-minute deal yesterday to hold the inaugural meeting of the bipartisan joint committee today at the Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.

The two teams have settled on the venue as a neutral ground. The leadership will, however, meet first to resolve disputes on the composition of the committee, especially the inclusion of Azimio-affiliated Jubilee Party’s Adan Keynan as a representative of the ruling coalition, which the Opposition has objected to.

After this meeting, all the 14 members will get together for “familiarisation [and to work] on the framework of the talks as well as to discuss how to conduct the dialogue,” said Mr Otiende Amollow, who is leading the Azimio la Unmoja One Kenya Coalition Party team in the negotiations.

“The neutral ground was agreed upon today to avert the push and pull that had begun with each team planning their own meetings,” Mr Otiende said.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, a member of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance team, confirmed the Panafric talks, terming them a familiarisation meeting so that members know each other as some are still new.

“This is not a formal meeting but a familiarisation one. The formal meeting will happen after the names are brought to Parliament and approved,” said the Senate Majority Whip.

The development came after a day of uncertainty yesterday, with the leaders of both teams sending out conflicting invitations to the 14-member committee that was established to find solutions to Opposition grievances, including electoral reforms.

Centre of dispute

At the centre of the dispute was the venue for the inaugural committee meeting, with the ruling coalition adamant that Parliament would host the talks.

The ruling coalition has often insisted that the talks should be within the confines of Parliament while the Opposition wants an extra-parliamentary process.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, in his letter copied to the leaders of minority in both Houses and the chairperson of the Azimio team, Mr Amollo, invited the members to a meeting that he said would take place within Parliament Buildings at 11 am today.

Kenya Kwanza legislators led by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa addressing a press conference at State House, Nairobi on April 11, 2023, after a Parliamentary group meeting chaired by President William Ruto. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

However, another letter from Mr Amollo invited members of the committee to a meeting at Serena Hotel in Nairobi at 8 am.

Mr Amollo had indicated in his letter that those who would fail to attend the meeting would be deemed as opposed to the bipartisan talks.

“Except for those who objected to and to move the extra-parliamentary dialogue forward, I have taken the step to invite all members of the Azimio/Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team for the inaugural meeting to discuss a framework for dialogue. Time is of [the] essence,” Mr Amollo posted on social media.

Kenya Kwanza team leader George Murugara said the Ruto camp would not attend the meeting called by Mr Amollo, insisting that the only meeting they would recognise was the one called by Mr Ichung’wa.

“The letter was requesting Parliament to facilitate a meeting on the bipartisan process for between six and eight members on the same day [today] at 11 am at a venue to be set by Parliament. The intention is for Parliament to set the process in motion as communicated by [National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula] on the floor of the House yesterday. I had already committed to this meeting by Parliament by the time I received your invitation for your proposed meeting,” Mr Murugara said in a letter sent to Mr Amollo.

Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, in a detailed letter addressed to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi yesterday, said the Azimio team would not participate in the bipartisan talks through Parliament.

“The majority cannot dictate what we can or cannot bring to the table if indeed this process is truly bipartisan ... I regret to inform you that the members of the minority party will not participate in the proposed bipartisan engagements in Parliament,” the letter read in part.

The growing divide between the opposing camps came after Azimio leaders on Tuesday dismissed the move by the Kenya Kwanza camp to have the talks held within Parliament.

Hot and cold

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka accused Kenya Kwanza politicians of blowing hot and cold regarding the talks, adding that the Azimio coalition will officially announce the dates for the resumption of bi-weekly anti-government protests next week.

Mr Kalonzo also insisted on having all the four issues that the coalition had raised captured in the bipartisan talks.