Raila: Our aim is to unite Kenya

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks at Chungwa House on September 3, 2021

Photo credit: Pool

By  Walter Menya

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Friday said he is crafting a broad-based coalition that will unite Kenyans and help the country prosper.

