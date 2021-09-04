Raila: Our aim is to unite Kenya

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Friday said he is crafting a broad-based coalition that will unite Kenyans and help the country prosper.

On a day he received party defectors from Narok, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Marsabit and Mandera counties at Chungwa House in Nairobi, Mr Odinga also said the effort to change the Constitution was meant to unite the country and have resources shared fairly.

Later, Mr Odinga met Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga), James Ongwae (Kisii), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) to discuss “building a strong partnership for ‘Azimio la Umoja’ (Declaration of Unity), our rallying call to national unity”.

“We touched on recent political developments,” Mr Odinga tweeted.

Mr Wangamati, who was elected on a Ford Kenya ticket, has been gravitating towards Mr Odinga after falling out with party leader Moses Wetang’ula.

Governor Oparanya told the Saturday Nation that apart from the unity discussions, the team also agreed on how to consolidate Western Kenya for ODM ahead of General Election next year.

The Kakamega county boss said his team would ensure ODM shields its fortunes in the region from Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi who have declared interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We talked of working together in solidifying the region for the ODM,” Mr Oparanya told the Saturday Nation.

“The country will witness our activities from next week.”

Mr Odinga told the new party members that the starting point for Kenya’s development is unity.

“We are working with friends in Jubilee. Many other parties will come on board as we strive to unite the country. We will achieve anything when united. This is our rallying call,” he said.

ODM and the ruling Jubilee party are in talks to form a coalition ahead of the elections.

President Kenyatta has also been talking to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Mudavadi, Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Mr Wetang’ula in a bid to convince them back Mr Odinga and confront Dr Ruto.

Among the defectors was former Embu Deputy Governor Dorothy Nditi.

Mr Odinga said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was not meant to replace the country’s Constitution but to solve problems that he and Mr Kenyatta identified in the nine points they made public during their famous handshake on March 9, 2018.

He said there were intensive consultations about the BBI and that Kenyans were sensitised.

The ODM leader said he disagrees with the Court of Appeal and High Court rulings on the BBI.

“We respect the court decisions even if we don’t agree with them. The Constitution guarantees an independent Judiciary,” Mr Odinga said.

After the Court of Appeal decision on August 20, Mr Odinga indicated that he did not wish to pursue the BBI case.

He, instead, launched the Azimio la Umoja with the slogan “Inawezekana” (It is possible).

Popularising the new campaign started with a regional meeting in Sikri, Homa Bay county.

As part of the drive, the ODM leader has been meeting professionals and business leaders.

Mr Odinga said he would campaign for the equalisation fund to be extended for 20 more years so that marginalised regions catch up with the rest.