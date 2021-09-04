Matere Keriri
Jeff Angote |  Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Matere Keriri: Why we broke the famous MoU with Raila

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the former powerful government official, all the negative things he has said about ODM leader Raila Odinga were in pursuit of power.
  • Kibaki’s student at Makerere and lifelong friend, also reveals the secrets of the heady days of Kenya’s third presidency.


If any man outside Mwai Kibaki’s immediate family knows the sound of the third President’s heartbeat, it would be John Matere Keriri, his private secretary and State House comptroller who was by his side throughout the period his life hung by a thread after the freak accident in 2002.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.