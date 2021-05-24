Raila optimistic of BBI success, asserts ‘nobody can stop reggae’

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will overcome the legal setback that has stalled constitutional reforms campaign with a declaration “nobody can stop reggae.”

Mr Odinga on Monday made his first public appearance in Kisumu since he recovered from Covid-19 and addressed large crowds in various stops that defied coronavirus restrictions in a region that has lately witnessed a surge in infections.

Drawing from biblical teachings, Mr Odinga likened the tribulations facing the BBI, which was declared unconstitutional by the High Court, to the plight of Job who suffered for a while but thereafter lived in joy.

Speaking ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit next week, Mr Odinga stated that the journey to Canaan was unstoppable, expressing optimism that a star-studded team of 16 advocates assembled to argue the appeal against the High Court verdict would succeed.

“Just like in the Bible where Job and Jesus were faced with temptations, we have all these challenges facing the BBI, but we are going to face them head on and ensure we emerge victorious and continue with our journey to Canaan. Nobody can stop reggae,” Mr Odinga told supporters.

The former Prime Minister had earlier met ODM leaders from the region and Kisumu MCAs in a perceived effort to calm tensions in the area caused by the developments around BBI as well as displacements arising from demolitions to pave way for various development projects that will be launched by President Kenyatta.

Calming tensions

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations will be hosted in the lakeside city and the President is expected to commission some of the projects initiated after his truce with Mr Odinga, his main challenger in the disputed 2017 presidential election.

Mr Odinga’s visit is also viewed as calming the tensions stoked by pronouncements by some of his allies that he was being short changed by the President’s camp — protests that escalated with the ODM leader’s recent scathing statement after the Bonchari parliamentary by-election.

On Monday, Mr Odinga made stopovers at the main Bus Park, Kondele and Mamboleo, where he explained the importance of the development projects in Kisumu. The ODM leader was accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, his deputy Mathews Owili, Speaker Elisha Jack Oraro, Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko and his sister Ruth, a former Kisumu deputy governor.

A youth in Kondele, Kisumu, carries a poster in support of the Building Bridges Initiaitive (BBI) while welcoming ODM leader Raila Odinga to the county on May 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga is also keen on assuring the public and the business community, which has borne the brunt of massive demolitions that have affected thousands of traders.

The ODM leader’s first stop was a meeting at Sunset Hotel with Kisumu MCAs and the ODM County Coordinating Committee led by the chairman, Prof Ayiecho Olweny, and Luo Council of Elder member Odungi Randa.

Mr Odinga and Prof Nyong’o took the gathering through the projects that are going to be launched by the President, who is expected in Kisumu at the weekend.

They include Kisumu Port, Uhuru Business Park, Inland Container Depot, the Marine School as well as the Meter Gauge Railway from Nakuru to Kisumu.

A test run on the railway was being done just to ensure it is ready for the President and the former Premier’s maiden trip to Kisumu.

The eviction of traders has created tension between leaders, with fingers being pointed at the governor. There were fears these could spill to the visit by the President.

Raila defends governor

But Mr Odinga defended the governor and asked Kisumu residents to be more understanding and patient, saying the fruits of the efforts being put to modernise the town will be seen in future.

He compared it to a mother experiencing labour pain but smiles immediately when she delivers the baby.

“All the work you are witnessing here is for the benefit of you people. The modernisation of Kisumu should be welcomed and not condemned because nothing good comes easy, there must be some discomfort,” said Mr Odinga.

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County, where Madaraka Day celebrations will take place, on May 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

He asked the residents of Kisumu to be more receptive to development projects being brought their way. “The other time we went to lay ground for the establishment of a special economic zone in Ombeyi but some youth decided to demonstrate. Opportunity knocks only once; you either grab it or it goes away and that is why we took it to Miwani,” said Mr Odinga.

He inspected ongoing projects at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, and the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, which will be the venue for the Madaraka Day celebrations.

It was also an opportunity to clean up the ODM house with calls for leaders not to wash their dirty linen in public. Mr Randa asked Prof Nyong’o to meet area MPs and ease the tension amongst them.

The governor said plans have already been made for seven MPs and other legislators with the help of Seme MP James Nyikal to meet Mr Odinga before the President’s arrival.