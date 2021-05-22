BBI: High Court ruling rekindles judicial activism debate

Willy Mutunga

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

As the political consequences of last week’s judgment of the High Court on the push to amend the 2010 Constitution continues to reverberate across the country, it has once again rekindled debate about judicial activism.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Wanted: Prison sergeant who ran Sh200m con syndicate

  2. Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

  3. PRIME BBI legal fight goes to Court of Appeal

  4. DRC volcano lava flow halts in Goma suburbs

  5. Uhuru’s aides plot life after 2022 polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.